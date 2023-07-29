Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 41,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 152,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,752,000 after acquiring an additional 71,096 shares during the period. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 11,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $104.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $420.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

