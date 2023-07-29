Critical Analysis: Sylogist (SYZLF) versus The Competition

Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF – Get Free Report) is one of 293 publicly-traded companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Sylogist to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sylogist and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sylogist 0 0 0 0 N/A Sylogist Competitors 452 1513 3718 49 2.59

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 28.10%. Given Sylogist’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sylogist has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sylogist pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Sylogist pays out 146.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Software—Application” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 70.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

57.4% of Sylogist shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.9% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sylogist and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sylogist N/A N/A N/A Sylogist Competitors -45.23% -254.51% -7.56%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sylogist and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sylogist N/A N/A 35.83 Sylogist Competitors $456.68 million -$6.52 million 733.65

Sylogist’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Sylogist. Sylogist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides SaaS solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company manages IT services, network security, Web portals, and others. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

