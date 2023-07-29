Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 207.1% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COIHY. Barclays lowered their target price on Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($84.63) to GBX 6,300 ($80.78) in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($84.63) to GBX 6,800 ($87.19) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Croda International from GBX 6,800 ($87.19) to GBX 5,600 ($71.80) in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Shares of COIHY opened at $38.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.00. Croda International has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $46.94.

Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.

