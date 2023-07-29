Cutera Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 2,533 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 428% compared to the average volume of 480 put options.

Institutional Trading of Cutera

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cutera by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cutera by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cutera by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,619 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 592.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair downgraded Cutera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cutera from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cutera from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Cutera in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Cutera from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Cutera Price Performance

CUTR opened at $20.05 on Friday. Cutera has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $54.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.59.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 489.05% and a negative net margin of 36.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cutera will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

