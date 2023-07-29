CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Price Target Raised to $21.00

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Lake Street Capital from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CVRX stock opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 15.15 and a quick ratio of 14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04. CVRx has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $19.94.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 million. CVRx had a negative return on equity of 39.80% and a negative net margin of 140.69%. Analysts anticipate that CVRx will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CVRx by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.12% of the company’s stock.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

