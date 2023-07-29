CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:GDTC) Short Interest Up 198.6% in July

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:GDTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,600 shares, an increase of 198.6% from the June 30th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 491,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CytoMed Therapeutics Stock Performance

GDTC stock opened at $4.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25. CytoMed Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CytoMed Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

About CytoMed Therapeutics

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of human cancers in Malaysia and Singapore. Its lead product candidate is CTM-N2D, which is in Phase I clinical trials comprising expanded gamma delta T cells grafted with natural killer group 2D ligands-targeting chimeric antigen receptor to improve anti-cancer cytotoxicity.

