DA Davidson Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HBT Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the company will earn $2.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.35. The consensus estimate for HBT Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HBT Financial from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

HBT Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HBT opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54. HBT Financial has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $23.49.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). HBT Financial had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $66.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

Institutional Trading of HBT Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in HBT Financial by 250.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in HBT Financial by 4,313.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in HBT Financial by 72.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 67.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. 24.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roger A. Baker acquired 2,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $37,859.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 563,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,709,033.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 58.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HBT Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.83%.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

