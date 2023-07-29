Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DHR. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $293.13.

Danaher stock opened at $260.07 on Wednesday. Danaher has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The company has a market capitalization of $192.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,395 shares of company stock worth $14,933,579. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

