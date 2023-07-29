David Payne Sells 10,000 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Blackstone Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $105.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $110.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.57. The company has a market capitalization of $74.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 191.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 374.9% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 1.5% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 817,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,981,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its stake in Blackstone by 3.3% during the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 12,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 12.0% during the second quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Blackstone from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.22.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

