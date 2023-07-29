Desjardins Cuts Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to C$181.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective cut by Desjardins from C$184.00 to C$181.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.83 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Argus cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.71.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:CNI opened at $120.84 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.30.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5996 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 40.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 36.6% in the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 4,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.