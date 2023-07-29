Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $3.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.10%.

In related news, Director Adam D. Portnoy acquired 2,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $5,616,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,651,304 shares in the company, valued at $31,944,051.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Adam D. Portnoy acquired 635,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $768,656.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,185,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,854,179.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam D. Portnoy acquired 2,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $5,616,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,651,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,944,051.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 12,724,178 shares of company stock worth $29,426,021. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 91.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 48.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 166.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 247,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of March 31, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.1 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

