Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $440.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $425.00 to $440.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DPZ. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Northcoast Research upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $389.17.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $400.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $334.12 and its 200-day moving average is $330.34. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $417.23.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 36.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

