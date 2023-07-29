Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Increased to $383.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Loop Capital from $343.00 to $383.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $389.17.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $400.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $334.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.34. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $417.23.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,935,000 after buying an additional 28,157 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $546,784,000 after buying an additional 49,471 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after buying an additional 306,750 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $369,800,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,626,000 after purchasing an additional 84,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

