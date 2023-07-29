Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Shares Gap Down to $31.17

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.17, but opened at $30.43. Dorchester Minerals shares last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 30,541 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dorchester Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average of $29.76.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 75.07% and a return on equity of 73.63%. The business had revenue of $40.17 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is 121.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $145,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMLP. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,076 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 200.0% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 141,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 94,408 shares in the last quarter. 20.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 592 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

