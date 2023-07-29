Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) Short Interest Update

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 164.9% from the June 30th total of 607,700 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Dragonfly Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DFLI opened at $2.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.11. Dragonfly Energy has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $28.75.

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dragonfly Energy will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Dragonfly Energy

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dragonfly Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dragonfly Energy by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dragonfly Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Dragonfly Energy in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories.

