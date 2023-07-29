EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) PT Raised to $215.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. BTIG Research increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of EGP opened at $176.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.37. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $137.47 and a 1 year high of $188.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.01 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Insider Transactions at EastGroup Properties

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

In other news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.25, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.