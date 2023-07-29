Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 214.8% from the June 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,121,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,000 after acquiring an additional 405,145 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 252.2% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 90,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 395,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 29,406 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 163.4% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 32,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 333,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 133,265 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EIM opened at $9.98 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $11.24.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a $0.0333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

