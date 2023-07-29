Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,258 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Electronic Arts Price Performance

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $101,824.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,921,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,699 shares of company stock valued at $3,741,067 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock opened at $137.85 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $140.30. The company has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.81.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.