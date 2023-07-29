Eric Pachapa Sells 11,996 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) CAO Eric Pachapa sold 11,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $697,207.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AAR Stock Performance

AAR stock opened at $58.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.03 and its 200-day moving average is $53.87. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.49. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $63.88.

Get AAR alerts:

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.92 million. AAR had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAR

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AAR from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on AAR from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AAR

(Get Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.