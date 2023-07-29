Evercore ISI Trims SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Target Price to $13.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SunPower from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of SunPower from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.48.

SunPower Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. SunPower has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 71.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). SunPower had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $440.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SunPower will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SunPower by 425.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,704,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,831,000 after buying an additional 3,810,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,426,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,427,000 after purchasing an additional 83,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after purchasing an additional 72,300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 850,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,298,000 after acquiring an additional 58,212 shares in the last quarter. 39.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

