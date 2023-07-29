Eversource Energy Expected to Post FY2026 Earnings of $5.30 Per Share (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Eversource Energy in a report issued on Monday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $5.30 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Eversource Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.36 per share.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ES. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.23.

NYSE ES opened at $72.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $67.79 and a one year high of $94.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.47.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 146,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 18.9% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

