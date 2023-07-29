Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $104.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $420.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

