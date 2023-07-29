FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

FBK has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on FB Financial from $33.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on FB Financial from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stephens reduced their target price on FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FB Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.88.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $45.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at FB Financial

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.95 per share, with a total value of $199,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,796,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,546,834.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Orrin H. Ingram II bought 7,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.19 per share, for a total transaction of $200,638.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,719.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.95 per share, for a total transaction of $199,755.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,796,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,546,834.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 60,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,153 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FB Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

(Get Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.