Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.06.

FIHL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Fidelis Insurance Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:FIHL opened at $13.89 on Monday. Fidelis Insurance has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $14.04.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products. It offers insurance and reinsurance services, specialty insurance, such as aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property, terrorism and political violence, fine art and contingency services, and Socium. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda with additional offices in London, United Kingdom, and Dublin, Ireland.

