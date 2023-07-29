Financial Contrast: Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) & Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY)

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Free Report) and Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and Top Glove Co. Bhd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Fisher & Paykel Healthcare alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fisher & Paykel Healthcare N/A N/A N/A Top Glove Co. Bhd. N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and Top Glove Co. Bhd., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fisher & Paykel Healthcare 1 1 1 1 2.50 Top Glove Co. Bhd. 1 0 0 0 1.00

Dividends

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Top Glove Co. Bhd. pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 83.3%. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Top Glove Co. Bhd. pays out 48.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.4% of Fisher & Paykel Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and Top Glove Co. Bhd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fisher & Paykel Healthcare N/A N/A N/A $0.17 87.25 Top Glove Co. Bhd. N/A N/A N/A $1.15 0.58

Top Glove Co. Bhd. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare beats Top Glove Co. Bhd. on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital. The company offers adult respiratory products, including optiflow nasal high flow therapy, invasive ventilation, and noninvasive ventilation. In addition, it provides infant respiratory products, such as resuscitation, invasive ventilation, continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy, and nasal high flow therapy products. Further, the company offers hospital products, including humidification products, breathing circuits, chambers, masks, nasal cannulas, surgical, accessories, and interfaces; and homecare products that include masks, CPAP devices, software and data management products, humidifiers, and accessories. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

About Top Glove Co. Bhd.

(Get Free Report)

Top Glove Corporation Bhd. engages in the investment holding and provision of management services in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate and synthetic latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products. It also provides property investment, consultancy services, and electrical engineering works; clinical and specialist medical services; analytical, emergency medical, advisory, general management, and value added services; management services in plantation sector, and processing of plantation produce; general trading; and industrial forest plantation, as well as forestry and industry services. In addition, the company trades in healthcare related products; distributes medical devices and other hospital related products; operates as a special purpose vehicle solely for issuance of Perpetual Sukuk; organizes in-house trainings and public trainings/programs; and establishes and maintains fitness related business, including healthcare, slimming centers, gymnasiums, and other related activities. Further, it generates and supplies energy and electricity using biomass technology; and offers e-commerce services for glove trading and other healthcare products. The company also exports its products to 195 countries worldwide. Top Glove Corporation Bhd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Shah Alam, Malaysia.

Receive News & Ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.