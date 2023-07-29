First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 240.6% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 16,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,349 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First American Financial by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,816,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,089,000 after purchasing an additional 254,590 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in First American Financial by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 115,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,417,000 after buying an additional 25,207 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in First American Financial by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 92,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 23,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $62.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.25. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.18.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 90.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First American Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

