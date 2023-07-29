First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Financial Bancorp. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $23.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $212.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. First Financial Bancorp.’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 78,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

