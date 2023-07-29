First National Bank of Omaha Increases Stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HRMY. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRMY has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $35.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.92. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.81 and a twelve month high of $62.08.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $119.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.21 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 49.67% and a net margin of 40.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

