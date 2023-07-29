First National Bank of Omaha Sells 185 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DD. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $77.30 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $78.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.64 and its 200 day moving average is $70.97. The stock has a market cap of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.29.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

See Also

