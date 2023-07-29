First National Bank of Omaha Trims Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,792,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,050,356,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,326,177,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,497,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,900,000 after acquiring an additional 17,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $427.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $398.91 and a 200 day moving average of $400.62. The firm has a market cap of $125.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $328.62 and a 1 year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.81 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.84.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $37,335,181. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

