First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Lowered to C$35.00 at BMO Capital Markets

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.83.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of FQVLF stock opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day moving average of $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $28.83. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.96.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

