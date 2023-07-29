First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Up 152.7% in July

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 703,900 shares, a growth of 152.7% from the June 30th total of 278,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 724,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $43.97 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $47.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.77.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
