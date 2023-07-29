First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Up 152.7% in July

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXDGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 703,900 shares, a growth of 152.7% from the June 30th total of 278,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 724,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $43.97 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $47.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.77.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 27,374 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 180,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 34,827 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

