Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVVC opened at $0.63 on Thursday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The investment management company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVVC Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

