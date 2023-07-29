Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Raised to $148.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.71.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.2 %

Fiserv stock opened at $124.99 on Thursday. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $130.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.09. The company has a market capitalization of $77.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at $22,499,895.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total transaction of $840,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,499,895.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,250 shares of company stock worth $3,725,540. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fiserv by 3.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,871,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,202,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fiserv by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,889,000 after buying an additional 1,022,653 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,906,000 after buying an additional 149,811 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 106.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,185,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,352,000 after buying an additional 5,770,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fiserv by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after buying an additional 5,666,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

