Five Star Bancorp’s (FSBC) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.
Five Star Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FSBC opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. Five Star Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $31.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.01. The company has a market capitalization of $431.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp
Five Star Bancorp Company Profile
Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Five Star Bancorp
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.