Five Star Bancorp’s (FSBC) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Five Star Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSBC opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. Five Star Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $31.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.01. The company has a market capitalization of $431.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Five Star Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 67.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 967.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

