Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) PT Raised to $115.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FND. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Floor & Decor from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.06.

Shares of FND opened at $113.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.88. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $116.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $580,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,145,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,457,465. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $580,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,356 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,920 shares of company stock valued at $5,323,160. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,226,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,425 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,098,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,229,000 after purchasing an additional 56,747 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 21.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,948,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,173 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,598,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,201,000 after purchasing an additional 281,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 38.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,661,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,206 shares in the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

