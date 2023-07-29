Flossbach Von Storch AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 864,572 shares of company stock valued at $29,808,484. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $133.01 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $134.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

