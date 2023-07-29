Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $340,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 688,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after acquiring an additional 37,903 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 162,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,872,000 after acquiring an additional 20,175 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Price Performance

Fortive stock opened at $77.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $57.43 and a 12-month high of $77.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.55.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

