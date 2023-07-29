Foundry Partners LLC Cuts Stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,198 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $613,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 224,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 31,901 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 509,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 102,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Price Performance

DRH opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $10.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.63.

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DRH shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 35 premium quality hotels with over 9,600 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Further Reading

