Fruit Molly L. Strader Sells 1,455 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $86.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $69.92 and a 12 month high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.82 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orca Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth approximately $1,775,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 200.8% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 177,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,379,000 after acquiring an additional 118,194 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 60.5% in the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 218,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,415,000 after acquiring an additional 82,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 46.1% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

