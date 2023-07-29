Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) versus Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Critical Comparison

Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Free Report) and Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Fuji Media and Beasley Broadcast Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fuji Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Beasley Broadcast Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Beasley Broadcast Group has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 58.90%. Given Beasley Broadcast Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Beasley Broadcast Group is more favorable than Fuji Media.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fuji Media N/A N/A N/A Beasley Broadcast Group -16.77% -0.69% -0.22%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fuji Media and Beasley Broadcast Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Fuji Media and Beasley Broadcast Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fuji Media N/A N/A N/A $100.40 0.11 Beasley Broadcast Group $256.38 million 0.11 -$42.06 million ($1.45) -0.65

Fuji Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beasley Broadcast Group. Beasley Broadcast Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fuji Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.6% of Fuji Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Beasley Broadcast Group shares are held by institutional investors. 54.5% of Beasley Broadcast Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fuji Media beats Beasley Broadcast Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fuji Media

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. The company operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. It is involved in television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities. The company also develops, leases, and manages office buildings; operates commercial facilities and restaurants; sells and leases apartments; and operates hotels and marine leisure facilities. In addition, it engages in IT system architecture and human resources, and overseas business development activities; the provision of market research services on media and lifestyles; and cultivation of new businesses. The company was formerly known as Fuji Television Network, Inc. Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1957 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc., a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

