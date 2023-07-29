FY2024 EPS Estimates for Applied Digital Co. Cut by Analyst (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Applied Digital in a report issued on Tuesday, July 25th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied Digital’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Applied Digital’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APLD. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Applied Digital from $5.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Applied Digital from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Applied Digital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Applied Digital from $7.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Applied Digital Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS APLD opened at $9.41 on Thursday. Applied Digital has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $11.62. The company has a market cap of $902.03 million, a PE ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 4.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 60.81% and a negative net margin of 80.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Digital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLD. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 657.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,417,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,603,000 after buying an additional 2,098,230 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 1,020.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,335,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 1,216,617 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 30.0% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 4,671,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after buying an additional 1,078,255 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the fourth quarter worth $1,719,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Digital by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,425,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 555,000 shares during the period. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.