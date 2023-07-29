FY2024 EPS Estimates for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Cut by Analyst

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of V.F. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $2.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.15. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

V.F. Price Performance

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VFC. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on V.F. from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on V.F. from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.95.

Shares of VFC opened at $19.69 on Thursday. V.F. has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $48.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average is $22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.47.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 387.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 345.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 878.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About V.F.

(Get Free Report)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.