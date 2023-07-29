FY2025 EPS Estimates for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Lifted by Analyst

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now expects that the electronics maker will earn $3.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.98. The consensus estimate for Dolby Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DLB stock opened at $88.43 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.55 and a twelve month high of $91.01. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.18.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $375.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 6,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total transaction of $84,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,322.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total transaction of $84,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,322.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $755,359.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,339,678.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,548 shares of company stock valued at $10,308,580. Company insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.72%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

