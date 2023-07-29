FY2027 EPS Estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Decreased by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 26th. HC Wainwright analyst O. Livnat now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.97 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.98. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.61) per share.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TARS. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TARS opened at $22.91 on Thursday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $613.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 15.74 and a quick ratio of 15.74.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 103,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $2,079,039.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 910,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,211,221.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 103,900 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $2,079,039.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 910,106 shares in the company, valued at $18,211,221.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $39,881.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,266.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,484 shares of company stock worth $3,070,080. 11.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,457,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,318,000 after purchasing an additional 116,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after purchasing an additional 279,826 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,535,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.