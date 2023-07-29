Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $491.20.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GBERY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Geberit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Geberit in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC cut Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Geberit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Geberit Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBERY opened at $56.68 on Monday. Geberit has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $59.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.56.

Geberit Company Profile

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

