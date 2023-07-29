Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Short Interest Update

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 168.8% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Geely Automobile Stock Up 3.5 %

GELYY opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.25. Geely Automobile has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $46.72.

Geely Automobile Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.4853 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

