Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Shares Gap Down to $9.78

Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.78, but opened at $9.55. Genesis Energy shares last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 65,402 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genesis Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Genesis Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -240.00 and a beta of 2.15.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $790.60 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,500.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Genesis Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 83,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading

