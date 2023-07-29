Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Gap Down to $17.38

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.38, but opened at $16.66. Gogo shares last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 644,998 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gogo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Gogo alerts:

Gogo Stock Down 9.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gogo

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $98.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.26 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 77.87% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,400,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,305,000 after acquiring an additional 254,722 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gogo by 74.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,205,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,704,000 after purchasing an additional 939,632 shares in the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,858,000 after buying an additional 119,503 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 8.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,325,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,217,000 after buying an additional 103,477 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,257,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,228,000 after buying an additional 697,243 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.