Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Gap Down to $17.38

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.38, but opened at $16.66. Gogo shares last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 644,998 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gogo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Gogo Stock Down 9.0 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gogo
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,400,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,305,000 after acquiring an additional 254,722 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gogo by 74.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,205,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,704,000 after purchasing an additional 939,632 shares in the last quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,858,000 after buying an additional 119,503 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 8.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,325,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,217,000 after buying an additional 103,477 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Gogo by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,257,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,228,000 after buying an additional 697,243 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gogo Company Profile
Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gogo
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.