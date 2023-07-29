Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.57.

GSHD opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.96. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $76.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.55, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $57.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Serena Jones sold 23,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,340,792.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $162,054.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,943,586.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Serena Jones sold 23,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,340,792.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,682 shares of company stock worth $9,178,756 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $519,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

